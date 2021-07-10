Kulti (WB), Jul 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding car on National Highway 2 in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Rampur vehicle check-post in Kulti police station area when the man, identified as Prakash Ghosh of Lakshmanpur village, was crossing the highway on his motorcycle, an officer said.

A Kolkata-bound vehicle coming from Jharkhand hit the motorcyclist and lost control, following which it collided with a parked MVI vehicle and overturned, leading to minor injuries to the occupants, he said.

Locals staged a blockade on the highway demanding compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased, but later lifted it following an assurance by the police, the officer added.

