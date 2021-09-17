Indore, Sep 17 (PTI) Two men were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday for allegedly making Aadhaar and PAN cards as well as other documents fraudulently, police said.

Also Read | This Company Has Been Changing Lives and Leading the Way in Recruiting & Servicing Clientele.

Ajay Hire and Pradeep Laxman, both 21 years old, were making such documents for a sum of Rs 150 each from a shop they were operating, Banganga police station inspector Rajendra Soni said.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11 S, Hot 11 Smartphones Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

A computer, hard disk, scanner, printer and other items have been seized from the duo, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)