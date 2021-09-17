The Toronto real estate market is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and the stakes are high. Buying a home is typically the most expensive purchase a person can make and having a great realtor is not only imperative, but it can make a difference.

One of Toronto’s top leading real estate brokerages, Ferrow Real Estate has only been a year in the game however, they’re making a mark in the Toronto real estate market.

This real estate brokerage specializes in residential and commercial sales and leasing, pre-construction marketing, sales and development management, land assembly, property management, and even luxury real estate services. Along with all the services offered, they support their agents in a way that gives them an unparalleled competitive advantage.

“We are the first fully streamlined organization that integrated all facets of real estate sales and marketing,” Freddy Mak, President of Ferrow Real Estate, said.

To stay ahead of their competitors Ferrow Real Estate has invested in leading-edge technology and focusing on recruitment to ensure all employees are fully equipped with the proper knowledge and tools.

“In order for us to work in all facets of real estate, we need to stay efficient as an organization. This requires leading-edge technology to automate and accommodate workflows so we can minimize errors and maximize our overall impact,” Baron Belalov, Director of Marketing, said.

Becoming one of the leading real estate brokerages in Toronto did not happen overnight. All parties within Ferrow Real Estate came together and evaluated their successes and opportunities, to move forward and stay ahead of the real estate market.

“We use this as fuel to constantly innovate and create more opportunities. We are obsessed with being industry leaders, and frequently evaluate our performance as a company to stay atop the minds of our clients,” Josh Miller, Sales of Director, said.

The President at Ferrow Real Estate, Freddy Mark, shares with us how they differentiate themselves from other real estate brokerages, how they recruit and train their employees, and the services they offer.

What distinguishes Ferrow Real Estate from other real estate agencies in the GTA?

FR: Because of the integrated nature of our organization, our platform creates opportunities for real estate agents and industry professionals looking to expand their knowledge and diversify their skillsets.

Do you focus your expertise and efforts in a particular economic range of clientele?

FR: We want to offer our help and expertise to all ranges of investors and end users, whether they’re first time homebuyers looking to get into the market or repeat investor clients looking to grow their real estate portfolios.

What type of sales and marketing services do you offer for your developers, investors, and end users?

FR: There are three different types of clientele: We offer developers a range of services from land assemblies for acquisitions, financial feasibility studies, development management, marketing management, sales management, project management, and full back-of-house support.

Investors can expect full diligence including market analyses, forecasting, the absolute best deals across the city both on and off market, and platinum pre-construction pricing. End-users can expect unparalleled service and attentive, one-to-one education. We truly appreciate an end-user transaction and take special care of all needs that come with these clients.

If someone were considering joining your team, what skill sets are you looking for? What should they bring to the table?

FR: Killer instinct, willing to learn and grow within the organization, supportive, innovative, efficient, and effective.

Once someone is hired at Ferrow Real Estate, describe the type of training a successful candidate would receive?

FR: We have a whole branding, marketing and sales course with training modules and resources that will allow agents to very quickly understand how to generate leads, close deals and advance their careers. To accommodate the course, our directors offer each cohort of new agent’s time and expertise applying the strategies and tactics learned throughout the course to their own career in an authentic and meaningful way.