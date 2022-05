Nagpur, May 17 (PTI) A mentally unwell man allegedly committed suicide in his house in Saoner in Nagpur, a police official said on Tuesday.

The man hanged himself on Monday and an accidental death case has been registered, the Saoner police station official said.

