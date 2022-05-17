Infinix Mobile has officially launched the Note 12 VIP & Note 12 G96 smartphones in select markets. Bot handsets come with aerospace-grade ultra-thin glass fibre. Both devices will be made available soon in Asian, South American and African countries. Infinix Note 12i With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched in Kenya.

Infinix Note 12 VIP is priced at $299 for the 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, Infinix Note 12 G96 will be offered starting at $199. In terms of specifications, Infinix Note 12 VIP gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery and more.

On the other side, Infinix Note 12 G96 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP dual rear camera module, a 16MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

