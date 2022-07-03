Nashik, Jul 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 4,77,108 on Sunday with the addition of 49 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Yash Rastogi, LLB Student Brutally Killed by Gay Friends in Meerut; Police Suspect Blackmail.

So far, 4,67,831 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 43 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 378, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)