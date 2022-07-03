Meerut, July 3: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old LLB student in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was allegedly killed by his gay friends. The deceased identified as Yash Rastogi was strangled and stabbed to death. The police have arrested his friends identified as Salman, Shahvez, Alizaan, and Imran in the matter.

According to reports, Rastogi was brutally murdered before the accused cut his body into pieces and disposed of it in the sewer. After the alleged incident came to light, the police recovered Rastogi's body from Pilokhari drain in Lisadigate on Saturday night. During interrogation, the accused told cops that they also committed misdemeanor before killing Rastogi.

Meerut city SP Vineet Bhatnagar said that the four accused were a gang of gay youths. Police officials also said that the deceased was a resident of Sector-6 of Jagriti Vihar of Medical Police Station. The alleged incident took place when Rastogi, who was studying law, left his house on a scooter on the evening of June 26, 2022.

The deceased told his family that he would return home soon but when he did not return, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint. Following this, the police traced the mobile location and checked Rastogi's call detail records (CDR). Based on this, the police detained his friends.

The four accused tried to mislead the police and said that they had no information about Rastogi's whereabouts. However, after rigorous interrogation, the accused spilled and said that they wanted to check his phone as they suspected that he had made some obscene video of them.

The accused confessed that they strangled Yash to death and also stabbed him in his arms and legs with a knife. One of the accused identified as Shahvez claimed to have a homosexual relationship with the deceased. A police officer said that after killing Rastogi, the accused cut his body into several pieces and filled it in a sack before throwing it in a drain.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that a cloth was stuffed in Rastogi’s mouth at the time of the murder. Officials said that two accused committed the murder, while the other two assisted in disposing of the body. Only after the postmortem report is out, the real reason behind the murder will be known, an officer said.

In its official statement, Meerut police said, "Yash Rastogi had gone with his scooty. On the information of its disappearance, a case was registered by the Medical Police Station. Three arrests have been made with the help of CCTV and surveillance. It has been told by him that due to blackmail in transactions and relations, he was murdered and the dead body was dumped. Strict action will be taken against the accused," reports Pipa News.

Rastogi's post-mortem was conducted on Sunday afternoon and later he was cremated in Surajkund.

