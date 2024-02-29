New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has e-auctioned about 61,000 square feet of commercial area in South Delhi for Rs 273 crore on behalf of AIIMS, Delhi.

The property is located at Ayurvigyan Nagar, South Delhi. The amount will be used for construction of housing for the faculty and staff members of AIIMS Delhi.

The transaction is valued at Rs 272.68 crore, it added.

The buyer Grid Controller of India Ltd, a PSU under the Ministry of Power, has secured this deal at a basic sale price of Rs 36,000 per square feet.

This commercial space is part of the ambitious redevelopment project spearheaded by NBCC for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

