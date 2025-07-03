New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd has signed an initial pact with National Film Development Corporation for redevelopment of iconic Siri Fort Auditorium complex in the national capital.

According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC (India) Ltd and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on July 2, 2025, for the comprehensive renovation and redevelopment of Siri Fort Auditorium Complex.

NBCC will serve as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) and will be responsible for end-to-end execution of the project — from conceptualisation to commissioning. The redevelopment, to be carried out on a deposit work basis, will see NFDC reimbursing the actual project cost along with PMC charges.

Nestled in the heart of South Delhi and spread over 5.5 acres, NBCC said that Siri Fort Auditorium has, for over four decades, been the beating heart of India's artistic and cinematic expression.

"With its construction in 1982 during ASIAD with four auditoriums and combined seating of over 2,600, it has hosted everything from global film festivals and musical extravaganzas to high-powered public discourse," the company said.

The upgraded complex will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure while preserving its cultural significance compliance with all regulatory codes, heritage guidelines and green building protocols.

"The initiative aims to transform Siri Fort into a world-class, accessible cultural destination and a vibrant hub for India's creative ecosystem," NBCC said.

A Joint Empowered Committee, chaired by a designated NFDC officer and comprising officials from both NFDC and NBCC, will be tasked with monitoring project timelines, design approvals and overall execution.

Elaborating on the project, NBCC said that the complex in its grand new avatar is envisioned as a vibrant cultural district, seamlessly integrating multiple creative domains.

The Performance and Theatre District will serve as the venue's cultural heartbeat, capable of hosting large-scale productions, concerts and festivals.

The Indian Film & Media Hub will celebrate cinema through screenings, exhibitions and archival storytelling.

A Convention and Dialogue Forum will act as a stage for policy summits, seminars, and intellectual exchange, while the Arts and Culture Zone will offer curated spaces for visual arts, sculpture, and installations.

Adding to the visitor experience will be a 'Culinary Plaza' that showcases India's regional cuisines, a 'Cultural Bazaar and Retail Zone' offering artisan products and book fairs and an Immersive Heritage Gallery, which will employ cutting-edge digital technology to bring India's history and cultural legacy to life.

The revamped Siri Fort would also feature intelligent lighting systems, kinetic stage architecture, immersive audio-visual setups, high-speed digital connectivity, and universal accessibility, ensuring it competes with the world's top cultural destinations.

Under the proposed design, Siri Fort's built-up area will expand to more than 20,000 square metres, approximately, with a maximum permissible building height of 26 metres.

The facility will be developed within a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 1.2 and will conform to international green building benchmarks such as LEED, IGBC, and GRIHA.

NBCC will helm the project as the PMC, overseeing all phases from master planning and architectural design to statutory approvals, engineering, construction, and commissioning.

