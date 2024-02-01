Latur, Feb 1 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party will support a 6-year-old sexual assault victim in Latur and ensure she gets justice, a functionary of the Sharad Pawar-led outfit said on Thursday.

The girl was sexually assaulted last month in Valandi in Deoni tehsil, after which a 22-year-old man, identified as Altaf Qureshi, was arrested. The incident had led to protests and silent marches in Chakur, Valandi and several other areas of the district.

"On Tuesday, we met the girl's family, who spoke to our working president Supriya Sule on phone. She promised to help the girl's kin fight for justice and also adopt her," claimed NCP Latur president Sanjay Shete.

