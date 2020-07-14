New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) NephroPlus on Tuesday said it has launched 'Dialysis on Wheels' initiative to provide dialysis to patients inside an ambulance that comes to their homes.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, both patients and nephrologists have started increasingly opting for home haemodialysis. This model is expected to bring down the cost significantly, which will lead to further adoption by patients, it said in a statement.

The mobile van initiative will be accessible to patients across Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida region in the initial phase, the dialysis service provider added.

"We are proud to offer this unique service - Dialysis on Wheels to people on dialysis in NCR to start with and eventually we plan to scale it up to 20 major cities in the country," NephroPlus Founder and CEO Vikram Vuppala said.

The 'Dialysis on Wheels' concept was designed to offer flexible treatment timings, reduce the risk of cross infections and eliminate the need of having an attendant to go to a centre for dialysis every time, NephroPlus Co-Founder and Patient Services Director Kamal D Shah said.

NephroPlus currently operates 206 dialysis centers in 122 cities across 20 states in India.

