New Delhi, July 14: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed on Instagram that its upcoming smartphone series Nord will have dual selfie cameras, with the second being a 105-degree ultra-wide-angle camera. OnePlus also posted another teaser video that reconfirms the presence of a Snapdragon 765G chipset under the hood. The 7nm chipset is expected to be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus Nord Official Launch Date Confirmed For July 21; India Pre-Orders To Begin From July 15.

OnePlus Nord Render Images (Photo Credits: EvLeaks)

The smartphone is slated for a virtual launch July 21 while pre-orders would begin from July 15 in India. The phone is likely to have two selfie cameras: one 8MP wide-angle camera and a main 32MP selfie sensor. The OnePlus Nord is expected to feature an aluminium chassis with a glass rear. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.

OnePlus Nord Front Camera (Photo Credits: Slash Leaks)

Leaked images suggest that there will be a camera housing in the top left corner and the front display will be flat rather than curved. The OnePlus Nord may have a quad camera setup on the rear. A leaked spec sheet suggests the main sensor will be 48MP, the ultra-wide will be 8MP, the macro will be 5MP and the depth sensor will be 2MP.

