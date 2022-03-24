Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Neuberg Diagnostics, a leading pathology lab chain, has been appointed as an official diagnostic partner for IPL teams Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings for the forthcoming edition of the league.

This is the second year the IPL has partnered with Neuberg Diagnostics as its diagnostic partner and has started conducting COVID-19 tests for IPL team members, a press release said here.

As per the guidelines, all the players, management team, broadcasting crew, state and central cricket committee members, groundskeepers, hotel staff, and the event management team are being tested.

The tests would be conducted at various hotels where the teams are stationed in the bio bubble and at the stadia for the other staff members at a regular interval. The players or the support staff who test positive would be isolated in a designated medical care facility, the release added.

According to A Ganesan, group vice-chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, Neuberg group is proud to be associated with one of the world's biggest sporting events - IPL 2022 and would ensure quality testing for the smooth and successful conduct of the tournament."

