New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The concept of sustainable development and living is not borrowed from overseas but Indians have inherited it from their forefathers and the next generation should continue to maintain it, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here.

Speaking on the birth anniversary of litterateur and former parliamentarian Shankar Dayal Singh on Friday evening, Sinha emphasised the need for the transfer of Indian tradition from one generation to another along with science for keeping development in the right direction.

"In our culture, our ancestors had decided on a development model. Sustainable development and sustainable living are not words borrowed from foreign countries but we inherited them from our forefathers. The requirement now is that our new generation should maintain this tradition and create awareness about the same in all sections of the society," Sinha said.

He said the modern lifestyle is being driven by desires which are artificially created and are not need-based.

"Today, our life is not based on necessities but desire, and such desires are being created. They are being presented in a manner that they are your requirements without which you cannot survive," Sinha said.

He cited a documentary where experts have said that they know ways to create the need for products.

Sinha said the situation has worsened in the West where doctors and psychiatrists have identified a mental illness called hoarding disorder.

"Many coaching centres have popped up in the US and hundreds of such centres are being run for training on adopting a minimalist lifestyle. People are being charged USD 24-194 per hour. Many people are going to these centres," he said, emphasising the importance of Indian culture.

Sinha said he is of the view that there is a need to keep moving ahead with science and culture.

"For development, we need both scientists and spirituality. It is not possible to choose any one of these," he said.

Sinha said that the present requirement is coming together to make India a developed nation by creating a balance between the power of scientists and spiritualists, industrialists and intelligentsia, economists and ecologists etc.

"I strongly believe India has never been captivated by extremism. Whenever there will be struggle between need and desire, the transfer of culture from one generation to another generation will help in things moving towards the right direction," he added.

