Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Business consulting firm NextG Apex on Friday said it is planning to increase its manpower to 5,361 by FY25 to support its expansion into several verticals, including FMCG and health.

At present, NextG Apex has a headcount of 543 employees that they want to raise to 902 by end of FY23 and 5,361 by 2024-25, the company said in a statement.

This hiring is mainly in line with the company's plans for expanding business operations across verticals like FMCG, health and beauty and F&B over the next 2-3 years, it added.

The recruitment will mainly be in cities that contribute over 80 per cent of the business, and going forward 40-50 per cent of the hiring will shift to tier II and III cities, it said.

"Our hiring plans are majorly focussed on field operations and thus 70 per cent of the total hiring will add to our feet-on-street fleet. There's another 20 per cent requirement for mid-level supervisory people, 5 per cent for managerial talent, 3 per cent for back-end positions and 2 per cent for top management positions," NextG Apex India executive director and CEO Amarnath Halember said.

The company said that as a majority of the recruitment will be held at the field-force level, NextG Apex's 50 per cent hiring will be for those with relevant industry experience, 25 per cent will be across the industry with an understanding of the category and product lines with similar experience, while the remaining 25 per cent positions will be open for freshers.

