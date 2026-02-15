The most anticipated fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage is set to unfold today, Sunday, 15 February, as India and Pakistan face off at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams arrive at Match 27 with unblemished records, having secured two wins apiece, making this a direct battle for supremacy in Group A and a likely decider for Super 8 seedings. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27.

The toss is scheduled for 18:30 IST (13:00 GMT), with the first ball expected at 19:00 IST. However, the pre-match buildup has been dominated by atmospheric conditions. While the stadium is currently dry, heavy cloud cover has persisted throughout the afternoon, keeping the ground staff on high alert with the covers ready.

Meteorological reports from Colombo indicate a fluctuating weather pattern. While earlier forecasts suggested a high probability of thunderstorms, the latest updates offer a more optimistic outlook for the match window:

Pre-match (17:00 – 18:30 IST): A 40% chance of scattered showers.

Match Hours (19:00 – 22:30 IST): The chance of precipitation drops to roughly 25%–30%.

Ground Conditions: The R. Premadasa Stadium is renowned for its world-class drainage. Ground staff typically require only 45 to 60 minutes to ready the field once heavy rain ceases, provided the entire outfield remains covered during the downpour.

Under ICC regulations, a minimum of five overs per side must be bowled to constitute a result. In the event of a total washout, both teams will receive one point each, which would ironically confirm Super 8 qualification for both sides.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have been clinical in their opening matches against the USA and Namibia. The primary selection debate surrounds the spin department, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy both vying for a spot on a surface that is expected to offer significant grip.

Pakistan, under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha, have found a new hero in mystery spinner Usman Tariq. Tariq’s unorthodox action has been a central theme of the pre-match analysis, with the Indian camp reportedly using specialized simulation during net sessions to counter his threat.

India National Cricket Team Squad

Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay