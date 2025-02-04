New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Nexus Select Trust on Tuesday declared distribution of Rs 332.69 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended in December.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed the board has approved distributions of Rs 332.69 crore or Rs 2.19 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company's Net Operating Income (NOI) rose 6 per cent to Rs 441.6 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Nexus Select Trust is India's first publicly listed retail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

Its portfolio comprises 17 urban consumption centres with a gross leasable area of 9.9 million (99 lakh) square feet spread across 14 cities in India, two hotel assets (354 keys) and three office assets with a gross leasable area of 1.3 million (13 lakh) square feet.

