Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here

New Delhi, February 4: Delhi is set to vote on February 5 to elect a new government, with results to be announced on February 8. The Delhi assembly election 2025 battle is fierce, with AAP striving to retain power while BJP and Congress aim to challenge its dominance in the national capital. Ahead of the polling, here's a detailed article on how to vote, how to check name in voter list, how to download voter slip and how to find polling station.

The Election Commission has mandated voter identification for polling in Delhi assembly elections 2025. Voters must carry their Voter ID card issued by the ECI or any other valid ID proof such as a Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, or Pension document. With political stakes high and governance issues at the forefront, Delhi’s electorate faces a crucial choice in shaping the city’s future for the next five years. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Amanatullah Khan to Krishna Tirath and Mohan Singh Bisht, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

How To Check Name in Voter List?

To check their names on the voter list, voters planning to cast their ballots in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on February 05 must visit the ECI’s official website. By providing their voter ID number or EPIC, name, age, and the names of their assembly constituency, district, and state, users can verify their names on the list. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Saurabh Bharadwaj to Vijender Gupta and Haroon Yusuf, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: How to Download Voter Slip?

Download Voter Information Slip Using Mobile App

Open Play Store or Apple App Store and download Voter Helpline app

Tap on Download “E-EPIC” option

Login using your registered phone number, password and OTP (register if you haven’t already)

Once done, enter your EPIC number (found on the Voter ID card)

Alternatively, you can also find your VIC using the Application reference number

After this, you’ll see your Voter Slip details, tap on it and enter the OTP again to open the VIC document.

Download Voter Information Slip Using Website

Open “https://voters.eci.gov.in/” and login using phone number, password and OTP (register if you are new to the website).

Click on ‘Download E-EPIC’ option

Enter EPIC number (found on your Voter ID card)

Once done, E-EPIC along with the VIS will be downloaded

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: How To Search Your Polling Booth?

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in

Click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location

Enter using your 'EPIC No' i.e., the voter ID number

Click on the 'Search' button

The page will display the booth name and details of booth-level officers (BLO)

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: How To Vote?

On the day of the election, voters must arrive at their respective polling stations to cast their ballots. An official at the polling station will verify that the voter’s name matches both their identification document and the voter list. After signing a register (Form 17A), voters can exercise their right to vote by selecting None of the Above (NOTA) or the party or candidate they choose to support.

With 1.56 crore voters set to vote in the Delhi Assembly election 2025 on February 5, the Election Commission has established 13,766 polling stations across 2,969 locations, Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz announced. The “Vote From Home” initiative allows nearly 6,500 senior citizens (85+) and 1,051 persons with disabilities to vote from home.

A colour-coded system on Voter Information Slips will help voters locate polling stations, with 4,217 wheelchairs available for mobility. For the first time in India, the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 QMS app will provide real-time crowd updates at polling centres, assisting voters in planning their visit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).