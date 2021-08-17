Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) EV maker Nexzu Mobility will expand its dealer and distribution network to eight more cities across multiple states, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has over 120 dealer touch points, its own online store and a presence across multiple e-commerce portals.

Nexzu will be expanding its dealer and distribution network to Trichy (Tamil Nadu), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Keshkal (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Gulbarga (Karnataka), Pune (Maharashtra), Erode (Tamil Nadu), and Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), a release said.

The company, with its manufacturing facility in Pune, has a range of electric two-wheelers and e-cycles in its product portfolio.

"We are excited to venture into several new markets, where we can foresee significant adoption, bringing us closer to our overarching goal," said Joel George, head ( dealer development) Nexzu Mobility.

Since its inception, the company's focus has been to boost the adoption of EVs across the country, he said, adding it is heartening to see the growing demand for these vehicles not just across metro cities but also Tier-II and Tier-III regions of the country.

Nexzu had recently launched its cargo version of Roadlark, specially designed for meeting the bulk last-mile delivery needs of e-commerce businesses.

Earlier this year Nexzu launched Rompus+, a 3-speed EV that can be used as a scooter or a bicycle.

