New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) State-owned NHAI on Thursday said it has suspended a contractor, an authority engineer and an NHAI official for the distressed condition of pavement at some locations on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Corridor section in Gujarat.

NHAI in a statement said an incident of distressed condition of pavement crust at some locations of six-lane Sanchore – Santalpur Section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH–754K) in Gujarat (Pkg-4 from Kilana to Santalpur) constructed by CDS Infra Projects Limited (Contractor) was reported.

"M/s CDS Infra Projects Limited has been debarred on immediate basis from participating in ongoing/ future bids for failure of the pavement crust," the statement said.

A show cause notice for debarment and levy of monetary penalty of Rs 2.8 crore has also been issued, it added.

The statement further said the authority's engineer (SA Infra in association with Upham) has also been debarred on immediate basis from participating in ongoing/ future bids and a show cause notice for debarment has been issued.

NHAI project director, Palanpur, has been placed on suspension, it said.

Expert Committees with Retd. and current Prof. of IIT-BHU, IIT-Delhi, IIT- Gandhinagar have been constituted for analysing the failure of Pavement Crust. Expert Committees are visiting the site, collecting samples to undertake tests and recommend detailed remedial measures to be taken.

The instant failure of pavement crust has been caused due to defects in Aggregate Inter Layer (AIL), Cement Treated Base (CTB) and poor drainage.

