New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to merge the company's arm Jalpower Corporation Ltd with itself.

NHPC had acquired Jalpower Corporation Ltd (JPCL) and its 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV hydro power project in March 2021 through insolvency proceedings.

"Board of Directors of NHPC Ltd (Company or Transferee Company) in its meeting held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 has inter-alia approved the scheme of merger/ amalgamation of Jalpower Corporation Ltd (Transferor Company) (a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC) with the Company," it said in a BSE filing.

It also stated that since the merger is between wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company, no cash or issue of new shares shall be undertaken.

There will be no change in shareholding pattern post merger.

Earlier in March 2021, the company had informed the bourses that it has completed the formalities for the takeover of Rangit Stage-IV Hydro Electric Project (120 MW) by remitting Rs 165 crore to the account of JPCL for distribution to the creditors as per the approved resolution plan.

JPCL is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC Ltd, it had stated.

