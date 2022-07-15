New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked two agreements to develop green hydrogen technologies in Leh and Kargil.

"NHPC signed two MoUs for the development of 'Pilot Green Hydrogen Technologies' in line with the country's resolve to reduce the carbon footprint in the Power Sector in Leh and Kargil districts of Union Territory of Ladakh yesterday," a power ministry statement said on Friday.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of RK Mathur, Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Ladakh.

As per the agreement signed for Leh district, NHPC will consider the development of a Pilot Green Hydrogen fuel cell-based Microgrid, including hydrogen production, to meet the power requirement of the NHPC guest house at Nimmo Bazgo Power Station (Leh) within NHPC premises.

According to the MoU signed for the Kargil district, the hydrogen generated in Kargil will be used in fuel cells, capable to run two buses for up to 8 hrs in the local area.

NHPC will upscale hydrogen production on a commercial scale to supply the hydrogen need of the Ladakh region in different sectors like mobility, transportation, heating, and Micro-grid, and subsequent MoU shall be signed separately, the statement said.

These two pilot projects will create a roadmap for future development of Green Hydrogen and subsequent reduction of carbon emission in the transportation/heating sector and will also attract long-term investment in the Hydrogen economy creating different revenue streams and job opportunities for the youth of Ladakh.

