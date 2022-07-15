OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India earlier in April 2022. The handset debuted at a starting price of Rs 38,999, and now, it is being sold at a lower price on the Amazon India website. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 10R 5G will get an Amazon coupon worth Rs 3,000. In addition to this, buyers will get a Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI Bank credit cards. OnePlus 10R 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

After applying the discount, the handset will cost Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB 80W SuperVOOC variant. The 150W SuperVOOC model is now available at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 10R 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10R 5G gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the device comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor.

OnePlus 10R 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

For optics, it flaunts a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens. The 80W SuperVOOC fast charging model comes with a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the 150W SuperVOOC variant packs a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus 10R 5G runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 UI.

