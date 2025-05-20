New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) NHPC on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 919.63 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher income.

It posted a net profit of Rs 605 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

NHPC increased its income to Rs 2,672.11 crore from Rs 2,320.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of face value of Rs 10 per share (Re 0.51 per equity share) on the paid-up share capital of the company for FY 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share for the FY 2024-25 paid in March 2025.

In April, the company commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 HE Project (hydroelectric) and 107.14 MW (out of a total of 300 MW) Karnisar Solar Power Plant.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualisation to commissioning of hydro projects.

The Faridabad-based company has also diversified into solar and wind energy development.

