Latest News | NIPER-Guwahati, HAL Ink Pact for Manufacturing Antimicrobial Face-shields to Combat COVID-19

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research-Guwahati on Monday signed pact with Hindustan Antibiotic for large scale industrial-grade manufacturing and commercialisation of 3D printed antimicrobial face-shields to control the spread of COVID-19.

NIPER-Guwahati has also filed an Indian design patent and provisional patent at Indian Patent Office in New Delhi on these antimicrobial face-shields, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement.

The institute has also designed and developed a 3D-printed multi-layer antimicrobial face mask to control the spread of novel coronavirus, it added.

NIPER-Guwahati has also developed and validated a 3D-printed hands-free multi-tasking object for opening or closing of the doors, windows, drawers, refrigerator handle, elevator buttons, laptop and desktop keyboards, the statement said.

