New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company on Friday reported an incident of cyber threat from an anonymous entity which claimed to have hacked the company's customer database.

In a regulatory filing, Niva Bupa said that it was conducting an investigation into the data leak threat.

"We have received communication(s) from an anonymous sender. The Threat Actor via email, claims to have the customer data of Niva Bupa," the company said in a regulatory filing.

As a matter of urgency, it said, "We continue to conduct investigation(s) of data leak and implement measures to mitigate the risk."

The company is committed to taking utmost care of customers' interest and their well-being, it added.

As of December 31, 2024, Niva Bupa covered 19.8 million lives.

Last year, Star Health Insurance reported a data breach where hackers claimed to possess personal data like mobile numbers, PAN, addresses and pre-existing medical conditions of about 3.1 crore customers.

During the third quarter, Niva Bupa reported an over threefold jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 13.2 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 1,241 crore from Rs 1,033 crore in the third quarter of the previous year.

The solvency ratio increased to 3.03 at the end of December 2024 as against 2.56 at the end of the third quarter of the previous year.

