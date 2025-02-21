Mumbai, February 21: Students tasked to present news headlines in school assemblies can easily find suitable material here. If you're looking for school assembly news headlines today for your February 22 presentation, LatestLY has compiled a list of key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news. These headlines are available below, ready for you to share tomorrow morning.

National News Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta-Led Govt Terminates AAP Volunteers, Other Staff Posted by Kejriwal and Atishi Offices

Punjab Cops Bust Target Killing Module; Two Goldy Dhillon Gang Members Held With 5 Pistols

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Appointment of Permanent Judges in Bombay, Madras HCs

India No Longer Dependent on Foreign Aid or Funding for Tackling AIDS: NACO

Villagers Block Delhi-Kolkata National Highway, Burn Tyres After Teen’s Murder in Bihar

International News Headlines

Bangladesh Told It Should Not Normalise Terrorism: India

Deeply Troubling, Agencies Probing Foreign Interference in India’s Internal Affairs: MEA on USAID Funding

Impact of US Tariffs on Australian Economy To Remain ‘Relatively Small’

Mexico Moves To Block US Extraterritorial Actions Over Terrorism Designations

India, Pakistan Hold Flag Meet on LoC in J&K’s Poonch, Agree To Stick to Ceasefire Agreement

Business News Headlines

Tata Steel Expects Govt To Clamp Anti-Dumping Duty on Cheap Steel Imports

SEBI Plans To Curb Proliferation of Thematic Mutual Fund Schemes: Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Govt Reclassifies Barytes, Felspar, Mica, Quartz in Major Category To Boost Mining of Critical Minerals

Entertainment News Headlines

Siddharth Randeria’s Gujarati Play ‘Bluffmaster Gujjubhai’ Makes Its Digital Debut

Preity Zinta Fires Back at Trolls Questioning Her Opinion and Choices With SRK’s Iconic Dialogue

‘Superboys of Malegaon’s First Track ’Bande’ Celebrates Passion and Perseverance

Rakhi Sawant Summoned by Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell Amid Ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Sports News Headlines

Champions Trophy 2025: India Is Strong but Beatable, Says Pak Allrounder Khushdil Ahead of Key Clash

Kerala on Brink of History, Set To Enter Ranji Trophy Final for First Time

Kabaddi Sr. Nationals: Haryana, Odisha, Railways Lead Dominant Displays in Cuttack

Europa League Knockout Play-Offs: Roma Edge Past Porto, Ajax Survive Union SG Scare

OCA Expands Esports Program for 2026 Asian Games, Boosting India’s Medal Hopes

