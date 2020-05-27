Latest News | Nokia Resumes Operations at TN Plant After 1-week Suspension

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Telecom gear maker Nokia on Wednesday resumed operation at its facility in Tamil Nadu after one-week suspension due to some of its employees testing positive for coronavirus.

The company suspended operations last week after 18 workers at its Sriperumbudur factory in Tamil Nadu tested COVID-19 positive.

When contacted, a Nokia spokesperson said, "Last week, we suspended operations to ensure the safety of our staff and have since undertaken further fumigation and sanitization activities in line with regulatory guidelines.

"We have now resumed operations with a minimum required staff strength. We are closely monitoring the situation and plan to gradually ramp up."

The spokesperson said that Nokia's India factory had been operating at a restricted level for the past few weeks with necessary government approvals and in compliance with local regulations ensuring all safety practices.

The government has mandated all factories to get some of their employees tested when they resume operations and practice safe distancing norms while the operations are on.

The Nokia spokesperson said that the safety of employees is the company's utmost priority.

"We had already implemented a suite of measures to limit the risk of infection within our factory including social distancing, enhanced cleaning regimes, increased hygiene and mandatory face masks for employees, rules for transport and travel, changes to our canteen facilities, and screening measures at multiple points on arrival," the spokesperson said.

