Shimla, Dec 30 (PTI) The Shimla Municipal Corporation on Monday decided to charge Rs 5 from men for using public toilets in the city.

The decision was taken during the monthly House meeting of the corporation.

Earlier, only women were being charged for using public toilets while the use of urinals were free for men.

The fee will be collected at around 30 public toilets having high footfall, officials said.

As per the corporation, men will be charged Rs 5 for using urinals which were earlier free of cost.

The corporation also plans to issue monthly cards for traders and shopkeepers in the town for using the public toilets. The traders and shopkeepers will have to pay around Rs 100 to 150 per month for using the public conveniences.

Mayor, Municipal Corporation Shimla, Surender Chauhan said that the charges will be taken for maintenance as well as to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the selected toilets.

He said that a framework for the implementation of this decision is being prepared.

Chauhan further stated that more meetings will be held in the future and suggestions of the people will also be taken.

"The charges will be taken in only those public toilets where a large number of people visit on a daily basis," he said.

He also clarified that the corporation is not charging any toilet tax, but it will be charging for maintenance of toilets.

