Mumbai, December 30: With the beginning of the year 2025, a new generation is set to make its entrance into the world, Generation Beta. This group will consist of children born between 2025 and 2039, marking the latest chapter in the generational timeline. As the successors of Generation Alpha and Gen Z, Gen Beta will inherit an era of rapid technological advancements and societal challenges. Experts predict that by 2035, they will make up 16 per cent of the global population, influencing future economies, cultures, and technologies.

Generation Beta will grow up in an era marked by unparalleled innovation, from autonomous transportation to wearable health technologies and immersive virtual environments. These advancements will make them the most technologically integrated generation ever. However, they will also face significant challenges, including climate change and global shifts. Let's know all about Generation Beta. Gen-Alpha and Gen-Z: Decoding Slanguage.

What is the Generation Beta?

Generation Beta, often referred to as "Beta Babies," consists of children born from 2025 to 2039. This generation follows the highly tech-savvy Generation Alpha and is expected to grow up in a world where advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and immersive technologies like virtual reality are commonplace. With these innovations integrated into daily life, Gen Beta will likely experience a future where autonomous transportation, wearable health technologies, and AI-driven solutions are standard. As a result, "Beta Babies" will be raised in an environment shaped by unprecedented technological and societal changes, making them a key demographic for shaping the future.

Who Will Be Gen Beta's Parents?

Gen Beta’s parents will predominantly be members of Generation Z and likely the older segment of Generation Alpha (born 2010-2024). Gen Z, known for being digital natives, have grown up with technology as an integral part of their lives, and their parenting style is expected to reflect this. These parents will likely embrace technology in raising their children but also be more mindful of its challenges, such as managing screen time and social media use. From Robot Baby by Schiaparelli to B-Girl Raygun’s Olympic Performance, a Look Back at the Year 2024 in Micro News.

Having lived through the global pandemic and significant societal shifts, Gen Z parents are expected to prioritise adaptability, sustainability, and mental well-being while raising their "Beta Babies" in a rapidly evolving world. Generation Alpha, although still young, will also start having children by the time Gen Beta is born, creating a unique blend of tech-savvy and experience-driven parenting.

These parents will face the challenges of raising children in a rapidly evolving world, balancing innovation with sustainability and social connection. Meanwhile, Millennials, who experienced the rise of smartphones and social media, will also play a role as parents, likely blending traditional values with modern technological advancements in child-rearing.

