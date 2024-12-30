Mumbai, December 30: Starting January 1, 2025, the US Embassy in India will introduce new regulations aimed at streamlining the non-immigrant visa appointment process, including for the highly sought-after H-1B visa. This reform is part of the US Department of Homeland Security’s broader effort to modernise the H-1B system, enabling quicker hiring for critical roles. The changes come at a time when global demand for skilled workers is high, and the US is working to facilitate faster processing for applicants, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors.

These updates will impact applicants seeking to fill job vacancies in industries crucial to the nation’s economy. In line with these changes, the H-1B visa application process itself is undergoing significant updates. From January 17, 2025, applicants will be required to submit a revised version of Form I-129, which is used to petition for non-immigrant worker visas. This revised form will be a part of the ongoing efforts to ensure that the H-1B program remains effective and fair, with stricter measures to prevent misuse. Let’s explore these changes in detail and how they will impact future applicants. H1B Visa Row: US President-Elect Donald Trump Appears To Side With Elon Musk, Tech Allies in Debate Over Immigration Visas Roiling His Supporters.

What Are H-1B Visa New Rules?

The H-1B visa process will undergo significant changes starting January 1, 2025, including a revision in the petition form and new requirements for applicants. One of the key changes requires applicants to demonstrate that their degree is directly related to the job they are applying for. This measure is designed to ensure that only qualified candidates are hired for roles that require specialised skills.

Additionally, immigration officials will have increased authority to conduct more frequent workplace compliance checks. The revised rules will also simplify the process for eligible applicants to bypass in-person interviews through the Interview Waiver Programme, making the application process quicker and more efficient. H-1B Visa Application Submission Process for Fiscal Year 2025 To Begin From March 6, Says US Federal Agency.

What Changes Have Been Made in Form I-129?

Alongside the new H-1B visa rules, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will roll out an updated version of Form I-129, the petition for non-immigrant workers, effective January 17, 2025. The new form will replace the previous version issued in April 2024 and is crucial for petitions related to various non-immigrant worker categories, including H-1B, H-2A, L-1, O-1, and others. Applicants must ensure that they use the updated form to avoid rejection of their petitions. The revised form will also support requests for status extensions or changes, ensuring compliance with the updated regulations.

These changes to the H-1B visa rules and Form I-129 aim to improve efficiency and ensure that skilled foreign workers are hired for positions that require specialised knowledge. As these new regulations come into effect, applicants must comply with the updated procedures to avoid delays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).