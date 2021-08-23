New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Nearly 30 per cent of total investors interested in fractional ownership of commercial real estate are NRIs as they seek to create alternative income source for family in India, according to a survey.

Mumbai-based MYRE Capital, which facilitates investors in fractional ownership of commercial real estate, conducted a survey collecting responses from over 1,500 high-ticket registered users and investors.

According to the findings of the survey, chartered accountants and finance executives have shown maximum interest (30 per cent of total respondents) in investments towards fractional ownership of commercial real estate, followed by lawyers (21 per cent), doctors (15 per cent) and Tech-IT executives (13 per cent).

"These investors prefer fixed income options that are collateralised with a hard asset and have started appreciating the favourable risk-return profile of fractional CRE and the end-to-end management provided by fractional ownership platforms," MYRE Capital said in a statement.

The survey found out that 72 per cent of investors are from India while 28 per cent are NRIs from countries like the US, the UAE, the UK, Denmark, Nigeria and Australia.

MYRE Capital's Founder and CEO Aryaman Vir said, "Fractional investment has long existed in India but in an unorganised manner. Even now, investors limit themselves to residential real estate as their only choice of investment and we want them to be aware of CRE as an effective avenue."

MYRE Capital, a venture by Morphogenesis, is a tech-enabled fractional ownership platform that provides easy access, transparency, and liquidity to a curated selection of rent-yielding commercial real estate assets.

In June, MYRE Capital had announced raising of Rs 50 crore from retail investors for the acquisition of nearly 47,000 sq ft prime office space in Pune. It had earlier closed one Grade-A property- Maker Maxity, BKC, Mumbai for around Rs 15 crore.

