New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC has trained 40 professionals from neighbouring Myanmar in the power sector, an official statement said Monday.

The forty participants have come to India to attend two training programmes on "microgrids" and "electric vehicles, batteries and charging stations," the Ministry of Power said.

"Myanmar's power sector professionals get training from NTPC, under the government's capacity building programme. A team of forty professionals from Myanmar who are working in the power sector and associated areas is in India to enhance their professional competencies," it said.

The two programmes are part of five training programmes for Myanmar's power sector professionals, which are being conducted by NTPC, under the India-Myanmar Government-to-Government framework for cooperation in the power sector.

The training is being offered under the auspices of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, the leading capacity-building platform of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Two of the training programmes, namely those on Smart Grids and on Cross Border Training Programs were conducted in March-April 2023, the remaining programmes are scheduled to be held in June 2023.

The second leg of the capacity building programme was inaugurated at NTPC's Power Management Institute, Noida today, June 5, 2023. These programmes will conclude on June 9, 2023.

