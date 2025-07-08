Etawah (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A long-standing land dispute between two brothers turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, leaving one dead and three others injured, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Toda village on Monday, where 55-year-old Kripal Singh and his younger brother Ram Kishore clashed over the division of their late father Shivveer Singh's remaining land.

Shivveer Singh had earlier distributed 12 bighas of his 16-bigha land equally between his sons, six bighas each, while he retained four bighas for himself.

Following his death, a dispute ensued over the distribution of the remaining land, with both brothers claiming a larger share.

The dispute turned violent when Kripal allegedly attacked his younger brother Ram Kishore with a stick, who retaliated with an axe.

During the scuffle, Kripal sustained a fatal head injury from the axe and collapsed on the spot, police said, adding that Ram Kishore was also injured in the clash.

Kripal's wife and son rushed to the spot to intervene but were also allegedly attacked and injured by Ram Kishore, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said Civil Lines SHO Vikram Singh reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, and Kripal's body was sent for post-mortem after completing the required legal formalities.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

