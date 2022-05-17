New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) As many as 15,905 companies were registered in the country in April and a total of 14,51,401 companies were active at the end of last month, according to official data.

Latest data from the corporate affairs ministry showed that a total of 23,33,958 companies were registered under the companies law as on April 30, 2022.

Out of them, 8,29,269 companies were closed and 7,021 were under liquidation. Further, 43,851 companies were in the process of being struck off from official records and 2,416 had obtained 'dormant status'.

There were 14,51,401 active companies at the end of April, including 2,53,131 companies incorporated within the preceding 18 months, as per the data provided in the ministry's latest monthly newsletter.

"A total of 15,905 companies, including 851 One Person Companies (OPCs) were registered under the Companies Act, 2013 during April 2022 with the authorised capital of Rs 2,316.52 crore," it noted.

The corporate affairs ministry is implementing the companies law.

In his message in the newsletter, Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma has delved into various aspects of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

He noted that presently there is no standard framework to track outcomes of insolvency and bankruptcy regimes in various jurisdictions, other than the World Bank Doing Business Report, which too was discontinued recently.

"Therefore, it is crucial to study the impact of the insolvency framework created by the IBC and conduct a SWOT analysis, i.e. investigate its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats on a regular basis," he said.

