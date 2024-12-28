Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday claimed that the overall crime rate in the state declined by 5.7 per cent, while cybercrime had risen exponentially over the last 12 months.

Addressing a press conference, Rao, the head of the police force in the southern state, stated that cybercrime, crimes against property, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases were the three categories of crime that showed an upward trend.

Also Read | Why Is There Controversy Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Raj Ghat? Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?.

“In the last year, we have made commendable progress without compromising on police performance. Cybercrime has increased. Major sensational crimes were successfully detected, and criminals were arrested. We have extensively used technology,” said Rao.

According to the top cop, 916 cybercrime cases were registered in 2024, marking a 34 per cent increase compared to 682 cases in 2023.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1267 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Pay Scale, Selection Process and Steps to Apply.

“We are pleased that people are coming forward with complaints, even for the smallest offences, such as harassment,” he said. “However, there is no need to worry or be anxious, as cybercrime is rising globally, including in India.”

Under the category of cybercrimes, people lost Rs 1,229 crore, a 610 per cent increase compared to Rs 173 crore in 2023.

Similarly, Rs 225 crore was frozen under the cybercrime category in the current year.

Rao also highlighted a 3 per cent rise in ganja (marijuana) cases under the NDPS category, from 1,761 cases in 2023 to 1,819 in 2024, while crimes against property rose slightly by 0.2 per cent.

Police arrested 4,851 drug smugglers, seized 52,479 kg of ganja, and busted 15 inter-state gangs, among other breakthroughs.

Crimes that showed a decline included crimes against women, and children, as well as crimes against SC/ST communities, road accidents, and cheating cases.

A total of 7,863 people died in road accidents last year, compared to 8,136 in 2023, reflecting a decline of 3.35 per cent.

In embracing technology for policing, Rao mentioned that police deployed 1,376 drones for crowd management and law-and-order operations, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As part of smart policing, AI-assisted investigation officers in determining whether a case was suitable for appeal, helped in chargesheet vetting, provided forensic tips, and more.

AI also proved valuable in traffic management, issuing real-time alerts, and enabling predictive analysis. Police used traffic congestion analytics with AI and solved some highly elusive cases, such as the recent Bhimavaram parcel murder case.

Further, the DGP noted that establishing an extensive CCTV network, utilising AI for smart policing, setting up cyber police stations, and expanding the use of drones are the way forward for Andhra Pradesh police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)