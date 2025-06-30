Gangtok, Jun 30 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel held discussions on the development of national highways in Sikkim during a meeting with Governor Om Prakash Mathur, a Raj Bhavan statement said on Monday.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture on a 5-day visit to Sikkim paid a courtesy visit to Governor Om Prakash Mathur, at the Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation was led by Rajya Sabha MP and Committee Chairman, Sanjay Kumar Jha.

According to the statement, discussions were held regarding the development of national highways in the region, with an emphasis on the proposed National Highway-210, which is set to connect Melli to Singtam.The committee members and the governor also deliberated on the need to strengthen tourism infrastructure in Sikkim and focus on the ongoing initiatives dedicated to the preservation, and the promotion of the state's rich local and traditional art, culture, and heritage.

The governor extended a warm welcome to the delegation and expressed confidence that their visit would significantly contribute to the state's inclusive development, infrastructural advancement, and cultural enrichment, it said.

According to the statement, Sanjay Kumar Jha is accompanied by 31 other Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) as part of the visiting delegation who arrived in Sikkim on June 28.

During their stay in Sikkim, the Committee will hold meetings with officials from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Roads and Bridges Department and the Cultural Affairs and Heritage Department.

Their visit will focus on tourism infrastructure in Sikkim, the development and maintenance of national highways and the promotion of cultural heritage and local and indigenous art.

