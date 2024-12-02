Udupi (Karnataka) Dec 2 (PTI) Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Mutt, a trustee of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust, has clarified that his remarks on the Indian Constitution had been "misquoted" by the media.

He asserted that he never called for a change in the Constitution and reiterated his respect for its principles.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo March: Why Are Farmers Protesting Again? From MSP To Land Acquisition Act, Know Key Demands of Kisan Andolan Here.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sunday, the seer expressed disappointment over what he called "misinformation" and said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks on the issue had caused unnecessary confusion.

"I respect the Constitution and have never supported any initiative against its spirit," he said.

Also Read | Wipro Bonus Share Record Date: Wipro Announces Bonus Shares in 1:1 Ratio, Fixes December 3 as Record Date – All Details Here.

Controversy arose following his address at a 'Saints' Conference' organised by the Karnataka unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Bengaluru on November 23, where he reportedly called for a Constitution that honours the interests of the majority.

CM Siddaramaiah had responded, terming it a demand for constitutional change.

The seer clarified that the memorandum submitted to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after the conference did not mention any changes to the Constitution. He urged the media to verify statements and avoid spreading misinformation.

Criticising the CM, the seer said, "Siddaramaiah, as CM, should have made a responsible statement. I only demanded governments be inclusive and treat all citizens equally. Minority appeasement must stop."

He also alleged that certain groups are targeting him for supporting Hindu causes, but asserted, "No one can suppress the voice of Hindus."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)