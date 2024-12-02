Mumbai, December 2: Wipro, one of India’s leading IT companies, is set to draw attention in the coming week. It has announced a record date of December 3 to determine which shareholders will be eligible for bonus equity shares. A bonus issue is often a strategic move by companies to reward their existing shareholders, providing them with additional shares without any financial cost.

Wipro has a long history of rewarding its investors with bonus shares, having first issued them in 1971. Over the years, the company has issued bonus shares multiple times, including six times between 1981 and 1996, and then again in 1997, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2017, and 2019. In the last decade, Wipro has issued bonus shares five times, with the most recent issue on March 6, 2019, in a 1:3 ratio, meaning one bonus share for every three shares held. Prior to that, the company had issued bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio on June 13, 2017, and in a 2:3 ratio on June 15, 2010. What Is Wipro Bonus Shares Record Date? Wipro Set To Issue Bonus Shares in 1:1 Ratio on December 3.

Wipro Bonus Share Issue 2024

The board of the company has approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, meaning each eligible shareholder will receive one equity share with a face value of INR 2 for every fully paid-up equity share they hold as of the record date. This step is part of the company’s ongoing initiative to reward shareholders and increase the liquidity of its stock in the market. Wipro Partnership With Marelli Extended for 4 Years To Work on Cloud Transformation.

Wipro Bonus Share Record Date

The company's board has officially designated Tuesday, December 3, 2024, as the record date to determine which equity shareholders will be eligible for the forthcoming bonus share issuance. This record date is crucial as it will establish the list of shareholders who will receive the bonus shares. Only those who hold fully paid-up equity shares as of this date will be entitled to participate in the bonus share allocation.

Wipro Bonus Share Credit Date The company has announced that the bonus shares will be credited or dispatched within two months of receiving board approval, which is expected by December 15, 2024. The credit date refers to the day when the bonus shares will be officially credited to the demat accounts of eligible shareholders.

