Delhi, December 2: Farmers have launched a fresh wave of protests, with multiple farmer organisations participating in the Kisan Andolan. As of December 2, the Farmer's "Delhi Chalo" march has officially begun, with thousands of farmers marching towards the capital. The protests have been organised by several groups, including the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). Farmers are demanding fair compensation, loan waivers, pensions, and a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

The question that arises is: What has fueled this latest round of unrest among India's farming community? The farmer's march to Delhi has been long in the making, with farmers camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 2024. Their grievances range from the implementation of new agricultural laws to issues surrounding land acquisition and police cases from previous protests. With their march to Delhi now in full swing, the protestors are also seeking justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Farmers Protest: Massive Congestion at Delhi-Noida Border as Police Set Up Barricades Ahead of Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March (Watch Video).

Why Are Farmers Protesting Again?

Farmers are protesting again due to unresolved issues from previous movements and growing frustration over the lack of government action. Despite earlier protests and negotiations, their concerns regarding agricultural policies and laws remain unaddressed, leading to renewed unrest. The ongoing dissatisfaction has been fueled by a perception that their voices have not been heard, prompting them to take to the streets again. With the fresh wave of protests, farmers seek to reassert their position and force the government to respond to their grievances. ‘Delhi Chalo’ March: Security Beefed Up in Noida Ahead of Farmers Protest March; Traffic Congestion at Chilla Border (Watch Videos).

What Are Famers Demand?

Farmers are making several critical demands in their ongoing protests, aiming to address long-standing issues related to agriculture, land acquisition, and justice. Their primary demands include:

Minimum Support Price (MSP): Farmers seek a legally guaranteed MSP for their crops to ensure fair pricing and protection from market fluctuations. Farm Loan Waivers: A demand for the cancellation of agricultural loans has burdened many farmers and led to financial distress. Pension for Farmers and Farm Labourers : Farmers are asking for pension schemes for themselves and farm labourers to secure their future, especially as many do not have alternative sources of income after retirement. Withdrawal of Police Cases: Farmers are demanding the removal of police cases filed during previous protests, particularly those related to the 2020-21 agitation. Justice for Victims of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Farmers are seeking accountability and justice for those killed during the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where a car ran over protesting farmers. Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act: They want the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 reinstated to ensure fair compensation for acquired lands and allocation of plots for landless farmers. Compensation for Deceased Farmers: Farmers are also demanding compensation for the families of those who died during past agitations.

The farmers' protests in India first began in 2020, triggered by the introduction of three controversial farm laws that farmers believed would undermine their income and bargaining power. The protests peaked in late 2020 and early 2021, with farmers camping at Delhi’s borders in a historic demonstration that lasted months. While the government repealed the laws in November 2021 after intense negotiations, key demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and fair crop procurement remain unresolved.

Earlier this year, farmer leaders rejected the Centre’s offer to procure certain crops at MSP for five years, citing dissatisfaction with the proposal and the lack of a legal framework. With protests reigniting, the farmers’ discontent highlights ongoing tensions and the need for meaningful policy reforms.

