New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Leading adhesive and construction chemicals manufacturer Pidilite Industries on Thursday announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as Managing Director designate.

Incumbent Bharat Puri will step down in April next year after the completion of his tenure as Managing Director, according to a statement from Pidilite Industries.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

The board of Pidilite -- maker of Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Fevikwik and M-Seal -- at its meeting held on Thursday approved the appointment of Vats as Managing Director Designate, who is currently Deputy Managing Director of Pidilite Industries.

Besides, its board also approved the appointment of Kavinder Singh as Executive Director and Joint Managing Director designate.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

"They will take charge as Managing Director and Joint Managing Director from April 2025, after the completion of the term of the current Managing Director, Bharat Puri," it said.

Singh joins Pidilite Industries from Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL), where he is currently the Managing Director and CEO.

Pidilite Industries Executive Chairman MB Parekh said these appointments of Sudhanshu and Kavinder will reflect the next phase of the Pidilite leadership journey.

"I look forward to working with the two of them in building the Pidilite of the future," he said.

Prior to Pidilite Industries, Vats was the CEO and Managing Director at EPL Ltd (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd).

He also led Viacom 18 Media for 8 years as their Group CEO & Managing Director. He started his career with Hindustan Lever as a management trainee in 1991 and spent about twenty years in various sales, marketing and general management leadership roles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)