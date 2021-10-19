Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd (PRCL) has commenced its independent container train operation in India with the launch of a direct container train service to Jodhpur Inland Container Depot (ICD) on the electrified route, according to a statement by APM Terminals Pipavav.

To ensure faster delivery of cargo and return of containers, Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd has sought to relieve the congestion with this commencement of a weekly direct regular service from Pipavav Port to Bhagat Ki Kothi on electric traction, it said.

PRCL is a joint venture between Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and the Indian Railways.

Jodhpur imports solar panels and white cement clinkers. The recent surge in imports at the city has seen the trade experience congestion-linked backlogs at various points of the supply chain, according to the statement.

This service was primarily started to ensure the timely dispatch of import containers' basic bill of lading for the ease of clearance on arrival as well as a direct service to avoid the delays at the hub-and-spoke terminals, said the statement.

The service, which has been launched by utilising PRCL CTO licence, will reduce the cargo transit time and ensure quick turnaround of containers, it stated.

Jakob Friis Sorensen, managing director of APM Terminals Pipavav, said, "Flagging off the train to Jodhpur from our port via electrified route is a significant step towards offering safe, reliable, cost-effective and environment-friendly EXIM cargo movement."

Sorensen added that the train service offers a seamless connection to the company's customers from Jodhpur to the rest of the world. "The weekly service operated by PRCL will help in easing the congestion."

PRCL said it hopes that this niche product with regular departures will give a competitive edge in supply chain planning to the end customers.

APM Terminals Pipavav is the first port to be connected to the dedicated freight corridor by electrifying high rise overhead, according to the statement. HRS hrs

