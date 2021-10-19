Muzaffarnagar, Oct 19: A 38-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead allegedly over a monetary dispute in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

Pravinder Kumar was at the shop in Phaguna village when the accused, identified only as Bhura, killed him, they said.

Villagers staged a protest following the murder, and police have launched a manhunt to nab Bhura, officials said. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Restaurant Owner After Argument Over Cold Food.

In a separate incident, an unidentified dead body was found in the Luhari Khurd area under the Charthawal police station limits of the district on Tuesday, they said.