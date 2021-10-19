Real Madrid would aim to return to winning ways in the Champions League when they face Shakhtar Donetsk in an away clash at the National Sports Complex in Kyiv on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). A shock defeat to Sheriff in their last match was difficult to digest for Real Madrid fans as they now would aim to put that behind somehow and focus on the task at hand against Shakhtar in this crucial Group D fixture. The hosts had beaten Real Madrid in both legs of the Champions League last season and this would give them confidence and the belief that they can do the same this time around as well. Real would once again bank on Karim Benzema to deliver for them as the French forward has been in scintillating form this season. Benzema also scored in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 final against Spain and he would be key to Real Madrid's chances in this game. Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Set To Continue Despite Recent Slump

Carlo Ancelotti's men have to do something to find their mojo back in the Champions League as a disappointing result against Shakhtar can push them down the Group D table, where they currently are second behind unexpected leaders Sheriff.

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at National Sports Complex in Kyiv on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday).The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid,, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).