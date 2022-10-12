Shillong, Oct 12 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that the Union government's new development scheme for the Northeast would ensure holistic development of the region.

Also Read | LIC Sells Over 2% Stake in Power Grid Corporation for Rs 3,079 Crore in 5 Months.

Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), a scheme to support infrastructure, industries and other livelihood projects in the northeastern states, was approved on Wednesday by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | RBI Fails To Meet Inflation Mandate; CPI Surges to 7.41% in September 2022.

"Union Cabinet's approval of the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East (PM-DevINE) with a financial outlay of ?6600 Crores for 2022-2026 will ensure holistic development of the NE region," Sangma tweeted.

"Meghalaya thanks Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji for this landmark decision," he added.

The 100-per-cent centrally-funded scheme will support industries, infrastructure, social development projects and livelihood creation for youth and women, the chief minister said.

It will ensure all-round development of the entire Northeast, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)