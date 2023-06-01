Puducherry Jun 1 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisasi Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, Ministers and legislators were among those who pulled the chariot at the annual car festival of Tirukameeswarar temple in neighbouring Villianuur on Thursday amidst chanting of vedic hymns by the pandits and also playing of nadawaram.

The festival was celebrated with spiritual gaiety and zeal.

Also Read | Hydrogen-Powered Toyota Corolla Race Car Introduced As Auto Racing Makes Its Shift Away From Fossil Fuel Guzzlers.

A large number of people from Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu villages pulled the chariot.

The Lt Governor and others later went around the temple after dragging the chariot and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum.

Also Read | Greenland Glaciers and Ice Caps Are Melting Three Times Faster Than 20th Century, Finds Concerning Study.

The car festival in Villianur has been an important festival and the tradition of the head of the State and Chief Minister pulling the chariot has been maintained.

Annadhanam was arranged by various outfits during the occasion.

The Thirukameeswarar temple was constructed by Rajendra Chola in the twelfth century and is among the few ancient shrines in Puducherry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)