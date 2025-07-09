New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said food processing, better quality packaging, and branding can help increase the country's agri and fishery exports to Rs 20 lakh crore.

At present, India's agri and fishery exports stand at about Rs 4-4.5 lakh crore.

He said that with the help of government initiatives, India is now exporting fruits and vegetables such as pineapple, jamun, and litchi to different countries.

"We can increase our exports from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 20 lakh crore (by focusing) on food processing, better quality of packaging and branding," he said here at an agri function.

The minister suggested to enhance partnership between farmers, food processors and exporters.

Citing an example, Goyal said that in Indigo flight, people buy food packets including Rice-Dal, poha and upma for Rs 250 to Rs 400, which otherwise would cost only Rs 40.

Through this example, "I want to tell you the potential (of food processing)," he said, adding similarly, there is huge potential to cater to 4 crore Indian origin people living abroad.

He said that because of initiatives taken by the Modi government to promote millets, people all over the world are shifting towards these nutritional foodgrains.

As a result, there is a situation of shortage of millets in the country, he added.

Further, the minister said that people should not be dependent on government subsidies.

