New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said the POWERGRID Rampur Sambhal Transmission project has been commissioned.

POWERGRID Rampur Sambhal Transmission Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, secured Intra-State TBCB (tariff based competitive bidding) project of Uttar Pradesh through tariff based competitive bidding has successfully commissioned the project on March 30, 2023, a BSE filing stated.

The project has a mandate to establish transmission system for "Construction of 765/ 400/ 220 kV GIS substation, Rampur and 400/ 220/ 132 kV GIS substation, Sambhal with associated transmission lines", on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis, it informed.

