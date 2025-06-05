New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Thursday announced the acquisition of MEL Power Transmission, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), from PFC Consulting, entailing an investment of Rs 558 crore.

PFC Consulting is a subsidiary of the state-owned Power Finance Corporation.

The SPV will establish a transmission system for the evacuation of power from Mahan Energen's generation station in Madhya Pradesh on a BOOT (build own operate transfer) basis, according to a company statement.

The project comprises the establishment of a 400 kV D/c transmission line and associated bays at the existing Rewa PS (PG) substation in Madhya Pradesh and will cater to the reliable power evacuation of Mahan Energen Ltd (2x600 MW) Generation Station of Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

As on May 31, 2025, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 283 sub-stations and 1,80,239 ckm transmission lines and 5,64,961 MVA of transformation capacity.

With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has consistently maintained over 99.85 per cent transmission system availability, it added.

