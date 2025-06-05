New Delhi, June 05: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce e-Aadhaar authentication as a mandatory step for booking Tatkal tickets, aiming to enhance transparency and stop misuse of the system. Announcing the upcoming change, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this move will ensure that genuine passengers are able to secure confirmed Tatkal tickets, especially during urgent travel needs. The new system will give priority access during the first 10 minutes of Tatkal ticket sales to users who have Aadhaar-linked IRCTC accounts, effectively locking out unauthorized agents and automated booking bots.

According to senior railway officials, this initiative is part of a broader crackdown on ticketing fraud. The Railways has already deactivated over 24 million suspicious user accounts in the last six months and flagged an additional 2 million for further investigation. Users who link their Aadhaar to IRCTC not only gain early Tatkal booking access but can also book up to 24 tickets per month, as compared to the usual limit of 12. This ensures fairer access to limited Tatkal seats while also bolstering account security. Indian Railways To Use E-Aadhaar for Tatkal Ticket Bookings, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

How To Link Aadhaar With IRCTC Account

Step-by-step guide to authenticate your IRCTC account with Aadhaar:

Visit and Log In

Go to www.irctc.co.in.

Enter your IRCTC User ID, Password, and Captcha code.

Navigate to Aadhaar Linking

Hover over “My Account” and click on “Link Your Aadhaar” or “Authenticate User.”

Enter Aadhaar Details

Provide your full name (as per Aadhaar), 12-digit Aadhaar number or Virtual ID.

Tick the consent checkbox.

OTP Verification

Click “Send OTP.”

Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number and verify.

Confirmation

Review your details and click “Update” to complete authentication.

To add Aadhaar for individual passengers (Master List):

Navigate to “My Profile” > “Master List.”

Add passenger name, DOB, gender, and Aadhaar number.

Indian Railways’ plan to mandate e-Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal bookings marks a significant shift in how high-demand train tickets will be booked. By ensuring only verified users can access the system during peak times, the move aims to eliminate fraud, enhance efficiency, and improve the overall user experience for millions of railway passengers across the country.

